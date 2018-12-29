BitUP Token (BUT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $0.00

BitUP Token (CURRENCY:BUT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One BitUP Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX and FCoin. BitUP Token has a total market cap of $0.00 and $152,406.00 worth of BitUP Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitUP Token has traded 55.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00008330 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00044796 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00106089 BTC.

EvenCoin (EVN) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00006700 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 42.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000449 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00001003 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000286 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Soniq (SONIQ) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000700 BTC.

BitUP Token Profile

BUT is a token. BitUP Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. BitUP Token’s official website is bitup.com. BitUP Token’s official Twitter account is @bitupofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitUP Token Token Trading

BitUP Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitUP Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitUP Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitUP Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

