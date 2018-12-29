Blackrock Frontiers Inv Tst PLC (BRFI) to Issue Dividend of $0.05

Blackrock Frontiers Inv Tst PLC (LON:BRFI) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share on Thursday, February 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Blackrock Frontiers Inv Tst’s previous dividend of $0.03. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

BRFI stock opened at GBX 1.37 ($0.02) on Friday. Blackrock Frontiers Inv Tst has a twelve month low of GBX 144 ($1.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 169.50 ($2.21).

About Blackrock Frontiers Inv Tst

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust company. The Company’s principal activity is portfolio investment. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth from investment in companies operating in Frontier Markets or the companies’ stocks, which are listed on the stock markets of such countries.

