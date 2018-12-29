BlackRock Inc. Sells 207,904 Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,458,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 207,904 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Hersha Hospitality Trust worth $146,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HT. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,469,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,646,000 after purchasing an additional 100,735 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 1,260,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,584,000 after purchasing an additional 69,381 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 555.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 931,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,999,000 after purchasing an additional 789,537 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 867,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,665,000 after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 605,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,984,000 after purchasing an additional 30,169 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, CEO Jay H. Shah acquired 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.30 per share, for a total transaction of $100,340.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,006,966. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Hasu P. Shah acquired 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,012.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 16,500 shares of company stock worth $284,380 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

HT opened at $17.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $705.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $16.60 and a 52-week high of $24.16.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $127.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.82 million. As a group, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.85%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.50 to $16.75 in a research note on Monday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $19.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.08.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,730 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

