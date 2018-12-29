BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc (MYJ) Insider Theodore R. Jaeckel, Jr. Buys 2,964 Shares

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc (NYSE:MYJ) insider Theodore R. Jaeckel, Jr. purchased 2,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $37,939.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE MYJ remained flat at $$12.92 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 180,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,152. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc has a 12-month low of $12.54 and a 12-month high of $16.08.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,993 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 10,353 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 27,172 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 15,522 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,099 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after buying an additional 16,675 shares during the period. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund Company Profile

