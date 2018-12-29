Block-Logic One Day Volume Reaches $16,408.00 (BLTG)

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. One Block-Logic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0389 or 0.00000998 BTC on exchanges including STEX and SouthXchange. Over the last week, Block-Logic has traded up 153.5% against the dollar. Block-Logic has a total market cap of $799,836.00 and approximately $16,408.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Block-Logic Profile

Block-Logic (BLTG) is a coin. Block-Logic’s total supply is 33,823,925 coins and its circulating supply is 20,566,368 coins. Block-Logic’s official website is block-logic.com. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG.

Buying and Selling Block-Logic

Block-Logic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Block-Logic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Block-Logic using one of the exchanges listed above.

