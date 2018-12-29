BlueMountain Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Xperi Corp (XPER)

BlueMountain Capital Management LLC grew its position in Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) by 77.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,712 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xperi were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XPER. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Xperi during the second quarter worth about $167,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Xperi during the third quarter worth about $174,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Xperi during the third quarter worth about $178,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Xperi during the third quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Xperi by 102.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 9,023 shares during the period. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xperi alerts:

Xperi stock opened at $18.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $889.44 million, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.67. Xperi Corp has a 52 week low of $12.08 and a 52 week high of $25.35. The company has a current ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.15). Xperi had a negative net margin of 23.56% and a positive return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $100.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Xperi Corp will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 27th. Xperi’s payout ratio is currently 58.39%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Xperi from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley set a $23.00 target price on Xperi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. National Securities assumed coverage on Xperi in a report on Thursday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/29/bluemountain-capital-management-llc-increases-stake-in-xperi-corp-xper.html.

About Xperi

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

See Also: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER).

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.