BlueMountain Capital Management LLC Takes $361,000 Position in Globant SA (GLOB)

BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Globant by 434.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 7,761 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,948,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Globant by 19.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,667 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the second quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globant by 68.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 386,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,958,000 after purchasing an additional 156,958 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on GLOB shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Globant from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $56.78 on Friday. Globant SA has a fifty-two week low of $42.11 and a fifty-two week high of $66.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.52 and a beta of 0.85.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The information technology services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). Globant had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $134.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.72 million. Equities analysts predict that Globant SA will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

