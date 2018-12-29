BNP Paribas (BNP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research note published on Tuesday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. HSBC set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €66.90 ($77.79) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €62.82 ($73.05).

BNP Paribas has a 1-year low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a 1-year high of €69.17 ($80.43).

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. The company operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services; and Corporate and Institutional Banking. It offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

