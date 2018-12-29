BNP Paribas (BNP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research note published on Tuesday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. HSBC set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €66.90 ($77.79) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €62.82 ($73.05).

BNP Paribas has a 1-year low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a 1-year high of €69.17 ($80.43).

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. The company operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services; and Corporate and Institutional Banking. It offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

See Also: What is an SEC Filing?

Analyst Recommendations for BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP)

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply