BowLeven (BLVN) Stock Price Up 2.8%

BowLeven PLC (LON:BLVN) shares rose 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 26.78 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 25.45 ($0.33). Approximately 312,245 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 452,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.75 ($0.32).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BowLeven in a report on Monday, September 3rd.

About BowLeven (LON:BLVN)

Bowleven plc engages in the exploration and appraisal of oil and gas properties in Africa. The company has strategic equity interests in two permits in Cameroon, including the offshore shallow water Etinde permit that covers an area of approximately 461 square kilometers; and the onshore Bomono permit covering an area of 2,328 square kilometers.

