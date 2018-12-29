BOX Token (BOX) Reaches One Day Volume of $3.52 Million

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 29th. One BOX Token token can now be bought for $0.0734 or 0.00001873 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Hotbit and Bit-Z. In the last seven days, BOX Token has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. BOX Token has a market cap of $5.59 million and $3.52 million worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00036846 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00016053 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009216 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00006018 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002751 BTC.

ION (ION) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00005879 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000067 BTC.

BOX Token Profile

BOX Token (BOX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,131,778 tokens. The official message board for BOX Token is medium.com/@boxla888. BOX Token’s official website is box.la. BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one. The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BOX Token Token Trading

BOX Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Hotbit and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

