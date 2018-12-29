Brand Value ETF (BVAL) to Issue $0.26 Annual Dividend

Brand Value ETF (NYSEARCA:BVAL) declared an annual dividend on Friday, December 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2611 per share on Wednesday, January 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th.

Shares of NYSEARCA BVAL opened at $14.11 on Friday. Brand Value ETF has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $16.70.

