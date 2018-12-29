Brave Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 34.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,684 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Emerald Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 262.1% in the third quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Finally, Front Barnett Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.86.

Shares of VZ opened at $55.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $224.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.08 and a 1-year high of $61.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.45 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 35.50%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 10th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.44%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/29/brave-asset-management-inc-raises-holdings-in-verizon-communications-inc-vz.html.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

Recommended Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.