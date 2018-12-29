BRENNTAG AG/ADR (BNTGY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of BRENNTAG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

BNTGY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRENNTAG AG/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BRENNTAG AG/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th.

BRENNTAG AG/ADR stock opened at $8.56 on Wednesday. BRENNTAG AG/ADR has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $13.51. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.43.

BRENNTAG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BRENNTAG AG/ADR had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that BRENNTAG AG/ADR will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

