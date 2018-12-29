Brightsphere Investment Group (BSIG) and Monroe Capital (MRCC) Head to Head Contrast

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) and Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Brightsphere Investment Group and Monroe Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brightsphere Investment Group 0 1 4 0 2.80 Monroe Capital 0 4 1 0 2.20

Brightsphere Investment Group presently has a consensus target price of $18.70, indicating a potential upside of 77.76%. Monroe Capital has a consensus target price of $12.83, indicating a potential upside of 31.62%. Given Brightsphere Investment Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Brightsphere Investment Group is more favorable than Monroe Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Brightsphere Investment Group and Monroe Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brightsphere Investment Group 6.71% 147.71% 13.54% Monroe Capital 12.15% 11.44% 6.12%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Brightsphere Investment Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.5% of Monroe Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Brightsphere Investment Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Monroe Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Brightsphere Investment Group pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Monroe Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.4%. Brightsphere Investment Group pays out 5.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Monroe Capital pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brightsphere Investment Group and Monroe Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brightsphere Investment Group $887.40 million 1.30 $4.20 million $1.62 6.49 Monroe Capital $51.11 million 3.90 $12.15 million $1.40 6.96

Monroe Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Brightsphere Investment Group. Brightsphere Investment Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Monroe Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Brightsphere Investment Group beats Monroe Capital on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brightsphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1980 is based Boston, Massachusetts. It was formally known as OM Asset Management plc. BrightSphere Investment Group plc operates as a former subsidiary of Old Mutual Global Investors.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate. It focuses to invest in the United States and Canada. The fund focuses on companies with a maximum of $25 million in EBITDA per year.

