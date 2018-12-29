Brokerages Anticipate Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) will report earnings per share of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Planet Fitness reported earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Planet Fitness.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 95.97% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $136.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on PLNT. DA Davidson set a $58.00 price target on Planet Fitness and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Planet Fitness from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Planet Fitness from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 10th. Finally, Imperial Capital boosted their price target on Planet Fitness from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.07.

In related news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $4,064,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,597,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,518,000 after acquiring an additional 280,726 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 378,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,474,000 after acquiring an additional 42,488 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,238,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,597,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,518,000 after acquiring an additional 280,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 563,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,429,000 after acquiring an additional 242,532 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLNT stock opened at $52.58 on Wednesday. Planet Fitness has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $58.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 47.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.77.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

