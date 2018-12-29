Brokerages Expect Extended Stay America (STAY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $288.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) to report sales of $288.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Extended Stay America’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $275.20 million and the highest is $296.00 million. Extended Stay America reported sales of $302.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extended Stay America will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Extended Stay America.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $351.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $21.00 target price on shares of Extended Stay America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.31.

STAY traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.58. 1,701,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,602,198. Extended Stay America has a 12-month low of $14.77 and a 12-month high of $22.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Extended Stay America by 998.7% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,052,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,609,000 after buying an additional 2,775,117 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in Extended Stay America in the third quarter worth $31,942,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Extended Stay America by 54.6% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,190,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,778,000 after buying an additional 1,479,627 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Extended Stay America by 104.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,561,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,809,000 after buying an additional 1,309,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Extended Stay America by 810.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,068,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,620,000 after buying an additional 951,260 shares during the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

