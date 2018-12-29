Brokerages Expect Great Elm Capital Corp (GECC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.57 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Great Elm Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GECC) will post sales of $6.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Great Elm Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.55 million to $6.60 million. Great Elm Capital posted sales of $9.71 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Elm Capital will report full year sales of $27.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.39 million to $27.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $26.30 million, with estimates ranging from $26.19 million to $26.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Great Elm Capital.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Great Elm Capital had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $6.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Elm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th.

Great Elm Capital stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.00. 49,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,254. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.23. Great Elm Capital has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $10.44.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.45%. Great Elm Capital’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

In related news, major shareholder Mast Capital Management, Llc sold 2,276,279 shares of Great Elm Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $17,185,906.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter A. Reed bought 3,000 shares of Great Elm Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 96,050 shares of company stock valued at $781,226 and sold 2,284,241 shares valued at $17,251,107. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Great Elm Capital stock. Quantum Capital Management grew its position in Great Elm Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GECC) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,197 shares during the quarter. Quantum Capital Management owned 1.28% of Great Elm Capital worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Elm Capital Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

