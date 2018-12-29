Brokerages Expect Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Analysts expect that Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hibbett Sports’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.42. Hibbett Sports posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Hibbett Sports will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hibbett Sports.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $216.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.56 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

HIBB has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hibbett Sports from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity set a $20.00 target price on Hibbett Sports and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Hibbett Sports from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Hibbett Sports from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.30.

NASDAQ HIBB traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.35. The stock had a trading volume of 565,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,319. The company has a market cap of $259.84 million, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.56. Hibbett Sports has a twelve month low of $13.08 and a twelve month high of $29.60.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIBB. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 35.5% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 5,717 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 34.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,718 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the second quarter worth approximately $801,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 9.3% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,104,000 after purchasing an additional 33,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the second quarter worth approximately $5,533,000.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. As of March 28, 2018, it operated approximately 1,000 stores primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hibbett Sports (HIBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply