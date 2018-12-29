Brokerages Expect Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Analysts expect that Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hibbett Sports’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.42. Hibbett Sports posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Hibbett Sports will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hibbett Sports.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $216.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.56 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

HIBB has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hibbett Sports from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity set a $20.00 target price on Hibbett Sports and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Hibbett Sports from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Hibbett Sports from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.30.

NASDAQ HIBB traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.35. The stock had a trading volume of 565,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,319. The company has a market cap of $259.84 million, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.56. Hibbett Sports has a twelve month low of $13.08 and a twelve month high of $29.60.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIBB. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 35.5% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 5,717 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 34.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,718 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the second quarter worth approximately $801,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 9.3% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,104,000 after purchasing an additional 33,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the second quarter worth approximately $5,533,000.

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. As of March 28, 2018, it operated approximately 1,000 stores primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

