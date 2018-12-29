Brokerages Set AMETEK, Inc. (AME) PT at $87.67

Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.67.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AME shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.14 per share, for a total transaction of $146,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,281.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the second quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 114.3% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AME traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.73. 820,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,586,294. AMETEK has a 52 week low of $63.14 and a 52 week high of $81.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.32.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 6th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 21.46%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. Its Electronic Instruments Group segment offers advanced instruments for the process, power and industrial, and aerospace markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil, gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage markets; and instruments for the laboratory equipment, ultraprecision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.