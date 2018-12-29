Brokerages Set BioLife Solutions Inc (BLFS) Price Target at $12.25

Shares of BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.25.

Several research firms recently commented on BLFS. B. Riley set a $22.00 price target on BioLife Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. ValuEngine downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded BioLife Solutions to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Maxim Group set a $4.00 price objective on BioLife Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th.

In related news, Director Andrew G. Hinson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $48,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,251.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Greef Roderick De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $106,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,300.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,321 shares of company stock valued at $673,822 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 644.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 206,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 179,100 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.18. The stock had a trading volume of 248,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,686. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.61 million, a P/E ratio of -58.00 and a beta of 1.62. BioLife Solutions has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $26.35.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 million. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 10.42%. On average, equities analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets patented tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced, and delayed-onset cell damage and death.

