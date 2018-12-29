Brokerages Set Duke Realty Corp (DRE) Target Price at $30.25

Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Sunday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

NYSE:DRE traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,758,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,431,554. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.58. Duke Realty has a one year low of $24.30 and a one year high of $29.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $196.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.78 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 56.94% and a return on equity of 8.01%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Realty will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is a positive change from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is currently 69.35%.

In other Duke Realty news, Director Melanie R. Sabelhaus sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total transaction of $69,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the third quarter valued at about $162,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 150 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.