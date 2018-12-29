Brokerages Set Enquest Plc (ENQ) Target Price at $36.25

Shares of Enquest Plc (LON:ENQ) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 36.25 ($0.47).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Enquest to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 58 ($0.76) to GBX 45 ($0.59) in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Enquest to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 53 ($0.69) price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Enquest from GBX 44 ($0.57) to GBX 37 ($0.48) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Enquest to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 22nd.

Shares of ENQ traded up GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 19.46 ($0.25). 4,981,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,310,000. Enquest has a 1-year low of GBX 22.50 ($0.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 47.25 ($0.62).

In related news, insider Amjad Bseisu acquired 1,259,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of £289,683.39 ($378,522.66).

Enquest Company Profile

EnQuest PLC, an oil and gas development and production company, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom Continental Shelf and Malaysia. The company operates through North Sea and Malaysia segments. It primarily holds interests in the Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, the Dons area, Magnus, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, and Alma/Galia; and in the Kraken development, and a non-operated interest in the Alba producing oil field, as well as the PM8/Seligi production sharing contract and the Tanjong Baram risk services contract in Malaysia.

