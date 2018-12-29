Brokerages Set Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI) Price Target at $38.45

Shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.45.

JCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 28th.

NYSE JCI traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.61. 6,511,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,853,897. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $28.30 and a 1 year high of $41.53. The company has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.75%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCI. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at about $131,000. TLP Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 58.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

