Brokerages Set Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD) PT at $191.10

Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-two ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $191.10.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mcdonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Morningstar set a $190.00 price objective on Mcdonald’s and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th.

In other Mcdonald’s news, CEO Stephen Easterbrook sold 201,123 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.63, for a total transaction of $35,323,232.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,592,697.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,782 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.68, for a total value of $849,665.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,041 shares of company stock worth $38,839,407 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,089 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,767 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,904 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 46,167 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $7,234,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 18,032 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

MCD traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $175.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,890,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,851,880. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.55. Mcdonald’s has a 52-week low of $146.84 and a 52-week high of $190.88.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The fast-food giant reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 116.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

