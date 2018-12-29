Brokerages Set Nielsen Holdings PLC (NLSN) Target Price at $28.50

Shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NLSN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Nielsen from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 target price on shares of Nielsen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th.

Get Nielsen alerts:

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Charlton sold 6,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $174,014.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLSN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nielsen by 175.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nielsen by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Nielsen in the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Nielsen in the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Nielsen in the 3rd quarter valued at $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

NLSN stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.26. 3,201,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,614,704. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Nielsen has a 1-year low of $20.53 and a 1-year high of $39.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.85.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Nielsen had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nielsen will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.35%.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information and measurement company. It operates through Buy and Watch segments. The company provides media and marketing information, analytics, and manufacturer and retailer expertise about what and where consumers buy, read, watch, and listen.

Recommended Story: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.