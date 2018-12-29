Brokerages Set Patrizia Immobilien AG (P1Z) Target Price at $22.43

Shares of Patrizia Immobilien AG (SWX:P1Z) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €22.43 ($26.08).

P1Z has been the topic of a number of research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Baader Bank set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Oddo Bhf set a €24.55 ($28.55) price target on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. equinet set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th.

Patrizia Immobilien has a twelve month low of €17.00 ($19.77) and a twelve month high of €24.34 ($28.30).

About Patrizia Immobilien

