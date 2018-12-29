Brokerages Set Sequans Communications SA (SQNS) Price Target at $2.66

Shares of Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.66.

A number of research analysts have commented on SQNS shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Sequans Communications from $2.25 to $1.65 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Sequans Communications from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd.

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SQNS opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. Sequans Communications has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 million. Sequans Communications had a negative return on equity of 361.56% and a negative net margin of 75.61%. Sequans Communications’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sequans Communications will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SQNS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 62.1% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 130,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the third quarter valued at about $558,000. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 15.9% in the third quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,516,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,834,000 after acquiring an additional 757,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 2.2% in the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 9,264,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,155,000 after acquiring an additional 198,100 shares in the last quarter. 37.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband and Internet of Things applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks.

Featured Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.