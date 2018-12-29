Brokerages Set Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (SYRS) Price Target at $20.33

Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.33.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Roth Capital set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,044,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,446,000 after purchasing an additional 43,562 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,044,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,446,000 after purchasing an additional 43,562 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 55.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,656,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,725,000 after purchasing an additional 24,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 369,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,286 shares in the last quarter. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syros Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.56. 239,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,211. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.46 and a fifty-two week high of $13.86.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.72 million. Research analysts forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian cancer, breast cancer, and AML.

