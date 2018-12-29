Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (BKD) Holdings Cut by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,924 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the third quarter worth approximately $14,437,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,004,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,665,000 after purchasing an additional 408,090 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 19.3% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 232,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 37,710 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 2.2% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 613,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 12,932 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the third quarter worth approximately $404,000.

BKD opened at $6.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.57. Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a negative return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Marcus E. Bromley bought 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.86 per share, for a total transaction of $49,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,059 shares in the company, valued at $322,723.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BKD. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Sunday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Retirement Centers, Assisted Living, CCRCs  Rental, Brookdale Ancillary Services, and Management Services. The Retirement Centers segment owns or leases communities comprising independent living and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

