BROTHER (BRAT) One Day Volume Tops $6.00

BROTHER (CURRENCY:BRAT) traded up 193.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 29th. BROTHER has a total market cap of $18,280.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of BROTHER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BROTHER has traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BROTHER token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009550 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026912 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.84 or 0.02307559 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00151909 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00206531 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026770 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000109 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026749 BTC.

About BROTHER

BROTHER launched on July 17th, 2017. BROTHER’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,000,000 tokens. The official website for BROTHER is bro-consortium.io. BROTHER’s official Twitter account is @coinBrat.

Buying and Selling BROTHER

BROTHER can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BROTHER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BROTHER should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BROTHER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

