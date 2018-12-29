Brown-Forman Co. (BF.B) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.B) to report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Brown-Forman’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.47. Brown-Forman also posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brown-Forman will report full-year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.71. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.84. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Brown-Forman.

BF.B has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Brown-Forman in a report on Friday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brown-Forman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Brown-Forman in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Brown-Forman in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brown-Forman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.37.

BF.B opened at $47.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Brown-Forman has a 52 week low of $45.15 and a 52 week high of $59.58. The firm has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be issued a $0.166 dividend. This is a positive change from Brown-Forman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Brown-Forman’s payout ratio is 44.59%.

About Brown-Forman

Brown-Forman Corporation is a spirit and wine company. The Company manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets and sells a range of alcoholic beverages. The Company has a portfolio of approximately 40 spirit, wine and ready-to-drink cocktail (RTD) brands. Its principal brands include Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s RTDs, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey, Gentleman Jack Rare Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire, Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Collection, Jack Daniel’s Sinatra Select, Jack Daniel’s Winter Jack, Jack Daniel’s No.

