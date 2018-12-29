Bushveld Minerals (BMN) Shares Down 8.5%

Bushveld Minerals Limited (LON:BMN) fell 8.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 36.50 ($0.48) and last traded at GBX 36.50 ($0.48). 3,161,895 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 3,480,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39.90 ($0.52).

Bushveld Minerals Company Profile (LON:BMN)

Bushveld Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in South Africa. It operates through three segments: Vanadium and Iron Ore, Coal Exploration, and Vanadium Mining and Production. It explores for vanadium, titanium, iron ore, phosphate, tin, and thermal coal deposits.

