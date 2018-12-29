Caledonia Investments PLC Reduces Holdings in Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

Caledonia Investments PLC decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 476,767 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 14.2% of Caledonia Investments PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Caledonia Investments PLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $54,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Progressive Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% in the second quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 71,588 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.1% in the second quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 15,502 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. BKS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 4.6% in the second quarter. BKS Advisors LLC now owns 10,816 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.6% during the third quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 6,821 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 9.3% during the second quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 5,689 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $100.39 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $83.83 and a 1 year high of $116.18. The stock has a market cap of $774.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 47.42%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Oppenheimer set a $127.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.88.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 203,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $21,700,632.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,014,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,199,869.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 36,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.28, for a total value of $4,061,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 226,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,238,415.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 279,918 shares of company stock worth $30,102,412. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

