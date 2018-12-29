Camden National Co. (CAC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation. Camden National’s rating score has improved by 50% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $50.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Camden National an industry rank of 103 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts have issued reports on CAC shares. ValuEngine cut Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd.

In other news, EVP Joanne T. Campbell sold 2,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $106,017.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,550.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl John Soderberg purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.71 per share, for a total transaction of $110,130.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 64,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,363,867.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Camden National by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 695,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Camden National by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Camden National by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 51,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Camden National by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Camden National by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 461,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,067,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAC opened at $35.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Camden National has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $47.86. The company has a market cap of $541.10 million, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.65.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $40.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Camden National will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 14th. Camden National’s payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits.

