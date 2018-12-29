Cannell Capital Llc Acquires 9,384 Shares of Destination XL Group Inc (DXLG) Stock

Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc acquired 9,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.01 per share, with a total value of $18,861.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cannell Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 24th, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 7,859 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.01 per share, with a total value of $15,796.59.

On Friday, December 14th, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 55,500 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.42 per share, with a total value of $134,310.00.

On Monday, December 10th, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 10,856 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.49 per share, with a total value of $27,031.44.

On Wednesday, December 12th, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 51,931 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.51 per share, with a total value of $130,346.81.

On Thursday, December 6th, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 5,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $13,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 4th, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 298 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.53 per share, with a total value of $753.94.

On Monday, November 26th, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 400 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.52 per share, with a total value of $1,008.00.

On Wednesday, November 28th, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 85,400 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.53 per share, with a total value of $216,062.00.

On Tuesday, November 20th, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 5,400 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.52 per share, with a total value of $13,608.00.

On Friday, November 23rd, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 5,900 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.52 per share, with a total value of $14,868.00.

Shares of Destination XL Group stock opened at $2.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Destination XL Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $3.52.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $107.07 million during the quarter. Destination XL Group had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 8.36%. As a group, analysts predict that Destination XL Group Inc will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA lifted its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA now owns 1,692,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 42,557 shares during the last quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 15.5% during the second quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 938,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 126,306 shares during the last quarter. Virginia National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group during the third quarter valued at $649,000. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 28.7% during the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 4,690,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 26.2% during the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 6,013,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Destination XL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's apparel. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, and socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; casual clothing; and lifestyle products comprising chairs, outdoor accessories, travel accessories, bed and bath products, and fitness equipment.

