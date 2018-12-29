Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.70 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) will report $58.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $56.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $62.38 million. Capital Product Partners reported sales of $64.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full year sales of $236.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $227.90 million to $266.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $106.86 million, with estimates ranging from $99.69 million to $114.02 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Capital Product Partners.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $58.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.17 million. Capital Product Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 3.33%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CPLP shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Capital Product Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Capital Product Partners in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.75 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Capital Product Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.13.

CPLP remained flat at $$2.10 on Monday. 938,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,729. The firm has a market cap of $272.34 million, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.07. Capital Product Partners has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Capital Product Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Capital Product Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 251,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 74,540 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 325,579 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 76,089 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,672 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 18,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. It transports a range of cargoes, including crude oil; refined oil products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil and jet fuel; edible oils; chemicals, such as ethanol; and dry cargo and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters.

