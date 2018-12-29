Carolina Financial Corp (CARO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CARO) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.20.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Carolina Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Carolina Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. BidaskClub cut Carolina Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Brean Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Carolina Financial in a research note on Sunday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Carolina Financial from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th.

NASDAQ:CARO traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.71. 66,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,011. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.76. Carolina Financial has a 1 year low of $27.62 and a 1 year high of $45.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.62 million. Carolina Financial had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 21.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carolina Financial will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Carolina Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.73%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carolina Financial by 34.6% in the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 16,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Carolina Financial by 34.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in Carolina Financial by 10.7% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 33,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Carolina Financial by 19.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,528,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,603,000 after acquiring an additional 253,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Carolina Financial by 12.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 231,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,917,000 after acquiring an additional 24,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

Carolina Financial Company Profile

Carolina Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers traditional banking services.

