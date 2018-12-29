CarTaxi Token (CTX) Price Reaches $0.0069 on Top Exchanges

CarTaxi Token (CURRENCY:CTX) traded up 10% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. During the last seven days, CarTaxi Token has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. CarTaxi Token has a market cap of $276,113.00 and $0.00 worth of CarTaxi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CarTaxi Token token can now be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009507 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00026384 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.59 or 0.02325011 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00152684 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00199606 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026034 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000110 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026063 BTC.

CarTaxi Token Token Profile

CarTaxi Token was first traded on September 24th, 2017. CarTaxi Token’s total supply is 59,928,144 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,928,144 tokens. CarTaxi Token’s official Twitter account is @CarTaxi_24. The Reddit community for CarTaxi Token is /r/cartaxiico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CarTaxi Token’s official website is cartaxi.io.

Buying and Selling CarTaxi Token

CarTaxi Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CarTaxi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CarTaxi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CarTaxi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

