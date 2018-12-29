Castle Brands Inc (ROX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Castle Brands Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ROX) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,239,170 shares, a drop of 2.0% from the November 30th total of 4,323,747 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 167,433 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 25.3 days.

Separately, Barrington Research set a $2.00 price objective on Castle Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th.

In related news, Director Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.83 per share, with a total value of $62,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 794,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,664.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 171,500 shares of company stock valued at $139,820 over the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Castle Brands by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,442,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 20,410 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Castle Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Castle Brands by 360.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 115,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 90,802 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Castle Brands by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 3,222,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 131,664 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Castle Brands by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,717,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after acquiring an additional 778,334 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ROX opened at $0.91 on Friday. Castle Brands has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $1.42.

About Castle Brands

Castle Brands Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, imports, and sells beverage alcohol and non-alcoholic beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company offers premium and super premium rums, whiskey, liqueurs, vodka, tequila, wine, amaretto, and other spirits, as well as ginger beer and ready-to-drink cocktails.

