Catcoin (CAT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $0.00

Catcoin (CURRENCY:CAT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Catcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Catcoin has traded flat against the US dollar. Catcoin has a market capitalization of $59,923.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Catcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Catcoin Profile

Catcoin (CRYPTO:CAT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2017. Catcoin’s total supply is 6,662,700 coins. Catcoin’s official website is www.catcoins.org. Catcoin’s official Twitter account is @catcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Catcoin

Catcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Catcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Catcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

