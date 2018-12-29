Cavco Industries, Inc. (CVCO) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,301 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,257 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Cavco Industries by 3.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Cavco Industries by 3.5% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 17,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,892 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Charles E. Lott sold 2,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $335,340.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CVCO opened at $131.45 on Friday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.40 and a 1-year high of $261.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.60.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.18. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $241.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Cavco Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVCO. BidaskClub lowered Cavco Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Craig Hallum set a $170.00 target price on Cavco Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

