Ceconomy (CEC1) Given a €3.30 Price Target at HSBC

HSBC set a €3.30 ($3.84) target price on Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CEC1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.47) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.70 ($8.95) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Independent Research set a €6.80 ($7.91) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.80 ($7.91) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, equinet set a €8.00 ($9.30) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €4.38 ($5.09).

Get Ceconomy alerts:

Shares of CEC1 stock opened at €3.64 ($4.23) on Wednesday. Ceconomy has a 52 week low of €8.88 ($10.33) and a 52 week high of €29.50 ($34.30).

About Ceconomy

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multichannel consumer electronics stores under the MediaMarkt and Saturn brand names; redcoon.de, an online electronics store; and JUKE!, a music streaming service that comprise songs, films, games, and e-books. The company also operates iBOOD, a live-shopping portal; Flip4New!, a purchasing service for consumer electronics, which allow customers to sell used electronic articles; and LocaFox, a local commerce platform that connects local retailers with the multichannel world.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Ceconomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceconomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.