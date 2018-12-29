Cedar Realty Trust Inc (CDR) Holdings Boosted by Man Group plc

Man Group plc grew its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) by 1,670.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,574,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,485,629 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Cedar Realty Trust were worth $7,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 10.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,450,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,427 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 43.6% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,509,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,844,000 after purchasing an additional 762,296 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,081,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,700,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 212.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,482,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,376,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 19,990 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cedar Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cedar Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

In other news, Director Abraham Eisenstat bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.87 per share, for a total transaction of $287,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce J. Schanzer bought 10,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $36,856.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,111,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,178,736.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

CDR stock opened at $3.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $277.27 million, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.89. Cedar Realty Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $2.73 and a twelve month high of $6.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $36.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.41 million. Cedar Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 3.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cedar Realty Trust Inc will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

