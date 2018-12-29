CELLECT BIOTECH/S (APOP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.37

CELLECT BIOTECH/S (NASDAQ:APOP) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.37 and last traded at $2.62, with a volume of 12800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

Separately, HC Wainwright set a $12.00 target price on CELLECT BIOTECH/S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th.

CELLECT BIOTECH/S (NASDAQ:APOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts predict that CELLECT BIOTECH/S will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CELLECT BIOTECH/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:APOP)

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies.

