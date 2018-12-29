Centene (CNC) Debt Trading 1.3% Higher

An issue of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) debt rose 1.3% as a percentage of its face value during trading on Thursday. The high-yield debt issue has a 6.125% coupon and will mature on February 15, 2024. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $102.25 and were trading at $102.64 one week ago. Price changes in a company’s debt in credit markets sometimes predict parallel changes in its stock price.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CNC shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Centene from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. started coverage on Centene in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Centene from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.45.

Shares of Centene stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.80. 1,131,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,960,135. The company has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.06. Centene Corp has a one year low of $97.61 and a one year high of $148.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.93 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 1.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Centene Corp will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,540 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $308,000.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 15,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total value of $1,938,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Centene by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 11,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Centene by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 7,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Centene by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,850,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Centene by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,180,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Company Profile (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term care, foster care, and dual eligible individual, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

