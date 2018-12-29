Century Aluminum (CENX) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX)’s share price rose 3.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.41 and last traded at $7.03. Approximately 44,883 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,355,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.81.

CENX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank downgraded Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Century Aluminum in a research report on Friday, September 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Century Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Century Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Century Aluminum from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $643.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $481.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.09 million. As a group, analysts expect that Century Aluminum Co will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jarl Berntzen purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its stake in Century Aluminum by 421.0% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 85,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,800,000 after acquiring an additional 68,820 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Century Aluminum by 0.6% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,862,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,238,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in Century Aluminum by 27.8% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 60,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum during the second quarter worth about $40,705,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Century Aluminum by 14.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 723,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,398,000 after acquiring an additional 92,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company Profile (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

