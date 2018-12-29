Chefs’ Warehouse (CHEF) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CHEF. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chefs’ Warehouse currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.67.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Shares of CHEF opened at $31.33 on Tuesday. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $39.26. The stock has a market cap of $935.42 million, a P/E ratio of 71.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $361.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chefs’ Warehouse news, insider Christopher Pappas sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $7,390,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,051,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,763,492.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman John Pappas sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $1,903,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,040,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,697,862.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 583,119 shares of company stock worth $20,643,771 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 125,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,344,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,203,000 after buying an additional 81,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 48,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

Further Reading: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.