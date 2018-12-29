Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $23.94

Shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.94 and last traded at $24.49, with a volume of 16581 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.11.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chesapeake Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine cut Chesapeake Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Chesapeake Lodging Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.55.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.95.

Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.32). Chesapeake Lodging Trust had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $156.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Chesapeake Lodging Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chesapeake Lodging Trust will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Chesapeake Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 73.73%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Nuechterlein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $28,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,231.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Nuechterlein sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $89,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,939.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHSP. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,369,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,474,000 after acquiring an additional 79,085 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 471,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,107,000 after acquiring an additional 17,706 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,369,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,474,000 after acquiring an additional 79,085 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,971,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 144,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Lodging Trust Company Profile (NYSE:CHSP)

Chesapeake Lodging Trust is a self-advised lodging real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investments primarily in upper-upscale hotels in major business and convention markets and, on a selective basis, premium select-service hotels in urban settings or unique locations in the United States.

