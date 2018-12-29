Chevron Co. (CVX) Stake Increased by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,027,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.1% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $125,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 4.6% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 9,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.1% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 37,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.2% in the third quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 35,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in Chevron by 0.6% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 66,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 2.9% in the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 15,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $569,857.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $569,857.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $2,270,833. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $108.65 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $133.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $205.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. Chevron had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $43.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.08%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 target price on Chevron and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.02.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

