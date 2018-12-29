CHEX Tops 24-Hour Volume of $40,184.00 (CHEX)

CHEX (CURRENCY:CHEX) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 29th. In the last week, CHEX has traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. CHEX has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $40,184.00 worth of CHEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CHEX token can currently be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000128 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CHEX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009554 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026105 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.99 or 0.02319879 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00153371 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00202190 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025759 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000111 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025788 BTC.

About CHEX

CHEX’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. CHEX’s official Twitter account is @TheCHEXplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CHEX is www.chex.fund.

CHEX Token Trading

CHEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CHEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CHEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CHEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CHEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.